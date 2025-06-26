Left Menu

Tariffs and Trade Tangles: A Closer Look at the U.S. Economy's First-Quarter Contraction

The U.S. economy contracted more than initially reported in Q1, with GDP decreasing at a 0.5% annual rate due to weak consumer spending and trade disruptions from tariffs. While a second-quarter rebound is expected, economists warn it may not signal lasting economic strength amid ongoing trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. economy faced a sharper contraction in the first quarter than previously thought, as consumer spending weakened and trade disruptions ensued from aggressive tariffs on imports. New data reveals that gross domestic product (GDP) fell at an annualized rate of 0.5%, a decline more pronounced than the initially reported 0.2%.

This downturn, as outlined by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, reflects significant downward revisions in consumer spending estimates, falling to a mere 0.5% pace from the earlier projection of 1.2%. Notably, the economy had previously grown at a 2.4% rate in the fourth quarter, but the rush to import goods before tariffs may have led to this unexpected slump.

Despite forecasts of a second-quarter rebound, with the Atlanta Federal Reserve predicting a 3.4% GDP growth rate, experts caution against interpreting this as assured economic vigor. They highlight ongoing retail, housing, and labor market weaknesses, compounded by continued challenges in accurately measuring the effects of trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

