Indigenously Built ‘Adamya’ Boosts Indian Maritime Security

In a significant leap towards strengthening maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard has inducted 'Adamya', a Fast Patrol Vessel representing a new era of self-reliance in shipbuilding. As the first in a series of eight, 'Adamya' showcases India's advanced shipbuilding capabilities with state-of-the-art technology.

Constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd, 'Adamya' is a testament to India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, boasting over 60% indigenous content. This strategic addition to the Coast Guard fleet features cutting-edge systems, including Controllable Pitch Propellers, indigenously developed gearboxes, and sophisticated weaponry, reinforcing India's maritime prowess.

Equipped to act as a 'force multiplier', the vessel will enhance the Coast Guard's ability to conduct maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, and search and rescue operations across India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Overall, 'Adamya' not only underscores national security but also highlights the growing technological might of India's defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)