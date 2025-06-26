Left Menu

Indigenously Built ‘Adamya’ Boosts Indian Maritime Security

The Indian Coast Guard inducted 'Adamya', the first in a series of eight Fast Patrol Vessels, exemplifying India's shipbuilding capabilities. Built by Goa Shipyard Ltd, the vessel supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, with over 60% indigenous content and equipped with cutting-edge technology for enhanced maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:43 IST
Indigenously Built ‘Adamya’ Boosts Indian Maritime Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap towards strengthening maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard has inducted 'Adamya', a Fast Patrol Vessel representing a new era of self-reliance in shipbuilding. As the first in a series of eight, 'Adamya' showcases India's advanced shipbuilding capabilities with state-of-the-art technology.

Constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd, 'Adamya' is a testament to India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, boasting over 60% indigenous content. This strategic addition to the Coast Guard fleet features cutting-edge systems, including Controllable Pitch Propellers, indigenously developed gearboxes, and sophisticated weaponry, reinforcing India's maritime prowess.

Equipped to act as a 'force multiplier', the vessel will enhance the Coast Guard's ability to conduct maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, and search and rescue operations across India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Overall, 'Adamya' not only underscores national security but also highlights the growing technological might of India's defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025