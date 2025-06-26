Urgency in Unveiling Air India Crash Investigation Findings

The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board expressed hope that the Indian government will soon share the investigation details of the Air India crash, which tragically resulted in 260 fatalities.

On Thursday, India's civil aviation ministry announced that investigators, with help from the NTSB, have successfully retrieved the flight recorder data from the crash.

"For the sake of aviation and public safety, and to raise public awareness, we urge them to make their findings public swiftly," stated Jennifer Homendy, chair of the U.S. Transportation Safety Board, to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)