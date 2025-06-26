Urgency in Unveiling Air India Crash Investigation Findings
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board urges swift public disclosure of findings from the Air India crash investigation that claimed 260 lives. Indian authorities have retrieved flight recorder data with NTSB help. Timely sharing of results is crucial for aviation safety and public awareness.
The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board expressed hope that the Indian government will soon share the investigation details of the Air India crash, which tragically resulted in 260 fatalities.
On Thursday, India's civil aviation ministry announced that investigators, with help from the NTSB, have successfully retrieved the flight recorder data from the crash.
"For the sake of aviation and public safety, and to raise public awareness, we urge them to make their findings public swiftly," stated Jennifer Homendy, chair of the U.S. Transportation Safety Board, to Reuters.
