River Plunge Drama: School Bus Catastrophe in England

A dramatic accident occurred in southern England when a double-decker bus transporting high school students plunged into the River Itchen. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of the driver and four teens while over a dozen others suffered minor injuries.

The bus, headed to Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, veered off the road under mysterious circumstances. Police and the bus company are investigating potential brake failure, as recounted by an eyewitness who heard screeching before the crash.

The bus sat precariously in the river with its front windows smashed. Fortunately, all 19 passengers were safely evacuated. Swift emergency responses included paramedics and fire crews, though the cause of this unsettling incident remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)