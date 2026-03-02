Escalating Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies in West Asia

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reported on Monday that Iranian missiles targeted Israeli territory, signaling an escalation in regional hostilities. Emergency alerts were issued as defense systems worked to intercept the threat, according to an IAF post on X.

The Israeli Home Front Command urged the public in targeted areas to seek shelter immediately and follow safety protocols. Officials stressed the importance of adhering to these guidelines, emphasizing their role in safeguarding lives.

This spike in aggression follows a US-Israel military operation that reportedly killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's response included drone and missile attacks across the region, ramping up tensions. Meanwhile, Israel targeted Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon, further deepening the crisis.