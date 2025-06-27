Dollar Dilemma: U.S. Currency Hits Multi-Year Low Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation
The dollar has reached a three-and-a-half-year low against the euro and sterling due to anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts. Market analysts suggest a July rate cut could be likely if inflation remains controlled. Traders foresee significant interest rate reductions by year-end as President Trump plans to nominate a new Fed Chair.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments to Congress have been interpreted as dovish, suggesting the possibility of rate cuts sooner rather than later. Analysts say a July rate cut could be on the horizon if inflation does not accelerate.
Meanwhile, President Trump plans to nominate a new, more dovish Fed Chair next year, potentially impacting monetary policy. As international investors shift focus away from U.S. assets, the dollar faces additional downward pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
