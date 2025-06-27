Left Menu

Boosting Quality: Goyal Engages MSME Sector on Quality Control Orders Implementation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with MSME representatives on Quality Control Orders (QCOs), focusing on inclusive standard-setting. MSMEs recognized QCOs' role in improving product quality. Goyal emphasized the 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' vision, advocating for a quality mindset to enhance domestic manufacturing and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:21 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets MSMEs stakeholders in Delhi (Photo/X@piyushgoyal) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a proactive move to enhance the quality standards across the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal convened a consultative meeting with sector representatives. The session centered around the implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs), addressing key concerns and fostering an inclusive approach to standard-setting.

Taking to social media, Minister Goyal expressed his appreciation for the constructive feedback offered by MSME stakeholders. He highlighted the collaborative spirit of the discussions, emphasizing the importance of creating a more inclusive and simplified framework for standardization that small businesses can easily navigate.

The Minister acknowledged the significant benefits that QCOs bring to the sector, noting stakeholders' recognition of improved product quality and consumer satisfaction. Goyal reiterated the government's dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' policy, which urges the production of high-quality goods with minimal environmental impact. He underscored the necessity of cultivating a quality-centric mindset to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and enhance India's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

