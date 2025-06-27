Boosting Quality: Goyal Engages MSME Sector on Quality Control Orders Implementation

In a proactive move to enhance the quality standards across the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal convened a consultative meeting with sector representatives. The session centered around the implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs), addressing key concerns and fostering an inclusive approach to standard-setting.

Taking to social media, Minister Goyal expressed his appreciation for the constructive feedback offered by MSME stakeholders. He highlighted the collaborative spirit of the discussions, emphasizing the importance of creating a more inclusive and simplified framework for standardization that small businesses can easily navigate.

The Minister acknowledged the significant benefits that QCOs bring to the sector, noting stakeholders' recognition of improved product quality and consumer satisfaction. Goyal reiterated the government's dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' policy, which urges the production of high-quality goods with minimal environmental impact. He underscored the necessity of cultivating a quality-centric mindset to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and enhance India's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)