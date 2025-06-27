Left Menu

US-India Trade Talks: A Promising Leap Towards Economic Partnership

President Donald Trump hints at a significant trade deal with India, suggesting substantial progress in bilateral negotiations. The US seeks concessions on industrial goods and agriculture, while India pursues benefits for labor-intensive sectors. Optimism prevails for a near-future agreement, expected to double trade by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:40 IST
In a recent statement, US President Donald Trump hinted at substantial progress in the negotiations for a major trade deal with India. Speaking at a White House event, Trump emphasized the ongoing efforts to open up Indian markets, marking a potentially significant leap in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

The President didn't delve into specifics but highlighted the enthusiasm of other countries for striking deals with the US. He acknowledged the efforts of his administration in moving forward with multiple trade agreements, stressing the balanced approach required in negotiations.

Amid these developments, an Indian delegation headed by chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal arrived in Washington to further the discussions. Both nations are targeting an interim trade agreement before July, focusing on reciprocal duty concessions. The US aims for reductions in sectors such as agriculture and automotive, while India seeks relief for labor-intensive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

