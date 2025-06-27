Left Menu

Transforming Bastar: A New Railway Line Paves Way for Development

A new 160-km railway line project connecting Chhattisgarh's Bastar region to Telangana aims to boost development in Naxal-affected areas. The LiDAR survey, supervised by Indian Railways and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is in its final stages. This project promises improved connectivity, education, and economic opportunities.

  India

A transformative railway project in the Naxal-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh is advancing, as the final location survey nears completion. The 160-km railway line aims to integrate remote districts like Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur, connecting them to Telangana and offering new avenues for regional development.

Utilizing cutting-edge LiDAR technology, Indian Railways, with oversight from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is meticulously mapping out the terrain to ensure safe construction. Despite facing challenges, such as local resistance in some areas, the project is at a pivotal stage, awaiting the completion of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

More than a transportation initiative, the railway line represents a strategic effort to foster peace and inclusivity. Promising to enhance educational access, healthcare, and economic opportunities, this development is crucial for the transformation of tribal communities historically isolated from mainstream progress.

