Madhya Pradesh: Navigating Development Challenges in a Tech-Driven Era
In a special session commemorating the 70th anniversary of Madhya Pradesh Assembly's inception, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the complexities technology, like AI, introduces to governance and societal concerns. Stressing the importance of economic and technological reassessment, Tomar called for collaborative efforts for Madhya Pradesh's sustainable development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:48 IST
- Country:
- India
During a special session marking the 70th anniversary of Madhya Pradesh's Assembly, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar addressed emerging challenges in navigating development within a modern, technology-driven society.
He emphasized that artificial intelligence's interference is posing threats to human autonomy and social intricacies, particularly in political realms.
Recognizing the Assembly as a foundational element of democracy, Tomar urged legislators to collaboratively draft a comprehensive, long-term plan for Madhya Pradesh's growth, emphasizing cooperation with the Opposition for progressive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Anxiety Shadows Wall Street: Technology Stocks Dip Amid Investment Concerns
Quantum Leap: Amaravati's Bold Step into the Future of Technology
TCS Aims to Dominate AI-Led Technology Services Globally
Snicko Saga: Technology Error Sparks Ashes Controversy
Nagarro Acquires Charles Hudson Technology Solutions: Expanding Reach in Digital Commerce