Madhya Pradesh: Navigating Development Challenges in a Tech-Driven Era

During a special session marking the 70th anniversary of Madhya Pradesh's Assembly, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar addressed emerging challenges in navigating development within a modern, technology-driven society.

He emphasized that artificial intelligence's interference is posing threats to human autonomy and social intricacies, particularly in political realms.

Recognizing the Assembly as a foundational element of democracy, Tomar urged legislators to collaboratively draft a comprehensive, long-term plan for Madhya Pradesh's growth, emphasizing cooperation with the Opposition for progressive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)