Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Navigating Development Challenges in a Tech-Driven Era

In a special session commemorating the 70th anniversary of Madhya Pradesh Assembly's inception, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the complexities technology, like AI, introduces to governance and societal concerns. Stressing the importance of economic and technological reassessment, Tomar called for collaborative efforts for Madhya Pradesh's sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Navigating Development Challenges in a Tech-Driven Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a special session marking the 70th anniversary of Madhya Pradesh's Assembly, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar addressed emerging challenges in navigating development within a modern, technology-driven society.

He emphasized that artificial intelligence's interference is posing threats to human autonomy and social intricacies, particularly in political realms.

Recognizing the Assembly as a foundational element of democracy, Tomar urged legislators to collaboratively draft a comprehensive, long-term plan for Madhya Pradesh's growth, emphasizing cooperation with the Opposition for progressive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025