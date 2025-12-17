IRS Probationers Urged to Champion Inclusive Development
CAG K Sanjay Murthy addressed IRS probationers, highlighting their role in India's inclusive development. The 79th Batch of IRS Officer Trainees began their induction at NADT, with officials underscoring the importance of a transparent tax system and the influential role of the Income Tax Department.
- Country:
- India
CAG K Sanjay Murthy called on Indian Revenue Service probationers to play a significant role in the country's journey towards inclusive and sustainable development, during an induction ceremony for the 79th Batch at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT).
He emphasized the pivotal role of the Income Tax Department in generating the central government's revenue and applauded the academy and its faculty for setting benchmarks in training. Murthy urged the officer trainees to stay committed and aware of their crucial contributions to nation-building.
Malathi Sridharan, the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Mumbai and Nagpur, highlighted the department's reforms, focusing on transitioning towards a faceless tax regime that favors voluntary compliance over enforcement. NADT's comprehensive training was cited as integral for preparing officers for future leadership roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts at LIC India Regional Office
India and WHO: Pioneering the Future of Traditional Medicine
Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of Resilience
Foggy Haze Stumps India-South Africa Cricket Match in Lucknow
India Strengthens Healthcare and Economic Ties with Afghanistan