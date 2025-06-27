JSW Paints’ Strategic Acquisition: A Transformative Deal in the Indian Paint Industry

In a strategic move, JSW Paints announced the acquisition of a 74.76 percent stake in Akzo Nobel India for Rs 8,986 crore, marking its emergence as the fourth-largest player in India's burgeoning paint industry. The acquisition will involve a mandatory open offer to public shareholders worth an additional Rs 3,929 crore.

While the deal reflects JSW Paints' ambitious expansion plans into the paint segment it joined in 2019, regulatory approval is still awaited from the Competition Commission of India. JSW Paints will also maintain the listing of the target company, signaling long-term investment intentions.

The acquisition includes AkzoNobel's liquid paints and coatings business in India but excludes its powder coatings unit, which will remain under Akzo Nobel's ownership. This transformative deal is expected to propel JSW Paints into a dominant market position amid rising competition.