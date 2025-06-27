Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Calls for Clarity on Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway Project

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar urges the government to provide detailed insights into the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway to address public concerns. Emphasizing the importance of farmer interests, Pawar remains non-committal without full project details, amidst financial and public safety considerations.

Updated: 27-06-2025 13:45 IST
Sharad Pawar Calls for Clarity on Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway Project
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar stated the need for a comprehensive government briefing on the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway before taking a stand. He emphasized the significance of understanding the impact on farmers, whose lands might be acquired for the project.

Pawar, speaking from Kolhapur, highlighted the necessity of examining the project's benefits against its drawbacks. The Maharashtra government approved a significant financial allocation for this infrastructure endeavor, projected to drastically cut travel time.

Additionally, Pawar touched upon geopolitical tensions, criticizing US President Donald Trump's unilateral decisions and calling for India to clarify its stance on Iran and Gulf policies.

