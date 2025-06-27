Sharad Pawar Calls for Clarity on Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway Project

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar stated the need for a comprehensive government briefing on the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway before taking a stand. He emphasized the significance of understanding the impact on farmers, whose lands might be acquired for the project.

Pawar, speaking from Kolhapur, highlighted the necessity of examining the project's benefits against its drawbacks. The Maharashtra government approved a significant financial allocation for this infrastructure endeavor, projected to drastically cut travel time.

Additionally, Pawar touched upon geopolitical tensions, criticizing US President Donald Trump's unilateral decisions and calling for India to clarify its stance on Iran and Gulf policies.