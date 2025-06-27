Left Menu

JSW Paints Strikes Landmark Deal with Akzo Nobel India

JSW Paints is set to acquire a 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India in a Rs 12,915-crore deal, marking one of India's largest transactions in 2023. This acquisition positions JSW as a major player in the paint sector, while other notable deals in the country continue to reshape various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:47 IST
In a landmark move in the Indian business landscape, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Paints announced its acquisition of a 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India, valued at Rs 12,915 crore.

This notable transaction positions JSW as a formidable competitor in the paints industry, aiming to become the fourth largest paint maker after Asian Paints, Berger, and Kansai Nerolac.

The deal underscores a year of significant transactions, including Bajaj group's acquisition in the insurance sector and ONGC-NTPC Green's renewable power investment, collectively reshaping various sectors of the Indian economy.

