JSW Paints Strikes Landmark Deal with Akzo Nobel India

In a landmark move in the Indian business landscape, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Paints announced its acquisition of a 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India, valued at Rs 12,915 crore.

This notable transaction positions JSW as a formidable competitor in the paints industry, aiming to become the fourth largest paint maker after Asian Paints, Berger, and Kansai Nerolac.

The deal underscores a year of significant transactions, including Bajaj group's acquisition in the insurance sector and ONGC-NTPC Green's renewable power investment, collectively reshaping various sectors of the Indian economy.

