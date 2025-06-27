India's Export Challenges Amidst Global Geopolitical Shifts

The Commerce and Industry Minister of India, Piyush Goyal, will engage in discussions with representatives from export promotion councils and industry associations on June 30 to address the country's outbound shipments. India recently faced a contraction in exports, with a 2.17% decrease reported in May, marking a setback after two months of positive growth, largely attributed to a decline in petroleum goods' shipments.

Ministry officials indicate that the meeting aims to address challenges and explore strategic solutions concerning India's goods and services exports. Despite a narrowing trade deficit of USD 21.88 billion in May, the export downturn highlights the need for comprehensive strategies to rejuvenate growth in this sector.

The recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel offers relief for India, which engages in over USD 100 billion in trade with Middle Eastern nations. This geopolitical development is expected to stabilize freight costs and ensure predictability in shipping routes, critical for exports traversing the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)