AWAKENER: Unveiling the Modern Yogi's Journey Beyond Myths and Miracles

New Delhi, India - Amid a sea of self-proclaimed spiritual gurus, AWAKENER emerges as a testament to true spiritual depth and authenticity. Authored by Katia Mossin, the book delves into the life of Shailendra Sharma, the fifth Guru in the revered lineage of Mahavatar Babaji and Lahiri Mahasaya. It promises readers a genuine experience of yogic realization.

Katia Mossin, a disciple of Sharma, spent years immersed in the Guru's teachings and life, intent not on glorifying but on conveying the wisdom she witnessed. AWAKENER challenges modern spiritual myths, offering an intimate look at Kriya Yoga's true purity. It is both a spiritual memoir and a philosophical exploration, filled with personal anecdotes and deep insights.

AWAKENER stands out by exploring the multifaceted journey of a realized master, resisting idealization. It brings readers into Shailendra Sharma's life, chronicling his experiences from birth to mystical encounters in Govardhan. Critics have lauded the book for its depth and integrity, emphasizing its commitment to the intelligence of its audience.

