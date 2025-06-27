Left Menu

India's Rapid Ascent: From Dreams to Destination

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised India's exponential growth, asserting it is the world’s fastest-growing large economy, and set to become third-largest in two to three years. Addressing Sherwood College students, he emphasized India’s thriving education, demographic dividends, and ancient cultural wealth as catalysts for national advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded India's exceptional economic growth, declaring the nation as the fastest-growing among large economies. Speaking at Sherwood College's 156th foundation day, he projected India to become the world's third-largest economy within two to three years.

Dhankhar highlighted a decade marked by development and infrastructural growth, propelling India towards 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India. Addressing students, he noted the influential role of Sherwood's alumni, including war hero Major Somnath Sharma and cinematic icon Amitabh Bachchan, underscoring their responsibility to uphold this legacy.

Dhankhar emphasized India's youthful demographic advantage, and its ancient cultural heritage, urging students to contribute to national progress. He humorously referenced his chairmanship at the Rajya Sabha, sparking laughter as he expressed commitment to decorum and discipline.

