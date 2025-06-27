Left Menu

Camy Wafers and Celejor: Mumbai’s Timeless Delights in Snacks and Desserts

Camy Wafers, a staple in Mumbai's snack scene since 1985, offers a diverse range of flavors and snacks. Expanding into desserts, the family launched Celejor in 2005, gaining acclaim for its cakes. Both brands, known for quality, continue to deliver delightful and memorable experiences.

Updated: 27-06-2025 18:01 IST
Camy Wafers and Celejor: Mumbai's Timeless Delights in Snacks and Desserts
From Snacks to Celebrations: The Camy & Celejor Story. Image Credit: ANI
In Mumbai's dynamic culinary landscape, Camy Wafers has maintained its place as a beloved brand since its inception in 1985. Originally a small shop, it has now transformed into a ubiquitous name throughout the city, known for classic potato wafers available in various flavors such as classic salted, masala, and cream & onion, among others. Adding to its popularity, Camy boasts an extensive snack lineup, featuring sev, cubes, sticks, and an array of crispy options that promise excellence in taste and texture while fostering consumer trust over decades.

Pioneering into the dessert arena in 2005, the family behind Camy introduced Celejor, a premium cake brand. Celejor quickly distinguished itself with exquisite creations that perfectly capture the celebratory spirit needed for birthdays, anniversaries, and festive gatherings. Noteworthy for its meticulous attention to taste and presentation, Celejor commits to elevating both mundane days and monumental occasions with its wide-ranging and customizable cakes, tailored to satisfy every appetite.

Together, Camy and Celejor chronicle a tale of growth anchored in quality. Whether it's relishing the spice of a skillfully crafted wafer or enjoying a tastefully designed cake, these brands consistently provide experiences that are simultaneously comforting, joyous, and rich in flavor.

