Saatvik Green Energy Celebrated as a Leading Workplace in India

Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a front-runner in solar PV module manufacturing, has been honored as one of India's top workplaces. The accolade was presented at the 'ET Now Best Organisations to Work' awards ceremony, held at Mumbai's Sahara Star.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of SGEL, highlighted the company's dedication to an inclusive and open workplace culture. Emphasizing principles of clarity, care, and communication, SGEL strives to empower all employees, regardless of their role or background, through structured feedback and inclusive growth practices.

Having completed a decade of operational excellence, SGEL employs strategies to sustain a transparent environment fostering mutual respect and opportunity. Planning an IPO, SGEL continues to demonstrate its focus on employee welfare and organizational growth, reinforcing its standing as a leader in clean energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)