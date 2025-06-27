Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Celebrated as a Leading Workplace in India

Saatvik Green Energy Limited, recognized at the 'ET Now Best Organisations to Work' awards, exemplifies a commitment to inclusion and employee well-being. With its people-first culture, structured communication, and growth opportunities, SGEL fosters a high-trust environment where employees thrive and contribute meaningfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Celebrated as a Leading Workplace in India
Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) Recognised Among 'Best Organisations to Work 2025' by ET Now. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a front-runner in solar PV module manufacturing, has been honored as one of India's top workplaces. The accolade was presented at the 'ET Now Best Organisations to Work' awards ceremony, held at Mumbai's Sahara Star.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of SGEL, highlighted the company's dedication to an inclusive and open workplace culture. Emphasizing principles of clarity, care, and communication, SGEL strives to empower all employees, regardless of their role or background, through structured feedback and inclusive growth practices.

Having completed a decade of operational excellence, SGEL employs strategies to sustain a transparent environment fostering mutual respect and opportunity. Planning an IPO, SGEL continues to demonstrate its focus on employee welfare and organizational growth, reinforcing its standing as a leader in clean energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025