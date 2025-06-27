Left Menu

Canada Faces Economic Contraction Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Canada's economy shrank by 0.1% in April, mainly due to declines in goods-producing sectors affected by U.S. tariffs. Manufacturing and wholesale trade experienced significant reductions, impacting GDP. Despite growth in finance, overall Q2 projections remain negative with potential Bank of Canada rate cuts on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:03 IST
Canada Faces Economic Contraction Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economy shrank in April, with a 0.1% contraction largely driven by declines in goods-producing industries, according to Statistics Canada. This sector decline has been attributed to the ongoing U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty, overshadowing gains in services.

The Reuters poll had anticipated a flat performance but April's decline, coupled with an advanced estimate for May indicating another 0.1% drop, spells concern for the second-quarter GDP. Economists warn of the significant impact U.S. tariffs could have on Canada's economic performance.

Manufacturing output, which contributes a notable portion to GDP, fell drastically by 1.9%, marking its steepest fall since the pandemic period. The Bank of Canada has signaled that the second quarter's growth will likely be weaker, with investment sluggish and layoffs increasing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025