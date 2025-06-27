Canada Faces Economic Contraction Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Canada's economy shrank in April, with a 0.1% contraction largely driven by declines in goods-producing industries, according to Statistics Canada. This sector decline has been attributed to the ongoing U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty, overshadowing gains in services.

The Reuters poll had anticipated a flat performance but April's decline, coupled with an advanced estimate for May indicating another 0.1% drop, spells concern for the second-quarter GDP. Economists warn of the significant impact U.S. tariffs could have on Canada's economic performance.

Manufacturing output, which contributes a notable portion to GDP, fell drastically by 1.9%, marking its steepest fall since the pandemic period. The Bank of Canada has signaled that the second quarter's growth will likely be weaker, with investment sluggish and layoffs increasing.

