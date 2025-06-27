Left Menu

Rail Services Disrupted in Northeast Amid Landslides

Rail services to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and southern Assam have been suspended for five days due to landslides in the Lumding-Badarpur section. Northeast Frontier Railway is actively working on restoration efforts, including extensive debris removal and drainage improvement, to resume services safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rail services to key northeastern states, including Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, remain suspended for the fifth consecutive day due to landslides. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is making significant progress in restoring the disrupted Lumding-Badarpur hill section.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has overseen the restoration efforts, prioritizing the deployment of manpower and machinery to hasten the repair work. The operations involve the clearance of vast amounts of earth to facilitate track fitting and improve drainage systems.

The suspension stems from safety concerns following improper road repair work by the National Highways Authority of India, which led to boulders falling onto the tracks. Passengers are advised to stay informed through official railway channels for updates on train service resumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

