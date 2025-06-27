Narayana Murthy Lauds GIFT City's Global Aspirations

N R Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, recently praised the progress and global scope of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) during his visit.

He held discussions with prominent figures, including GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray, and IFSCA Chairman K Rajaraman, highlighting the rapid advancements and the establishment of international businesses in the area.

Murthy emphasized the importance of such developments for positioning GIFT City as a premier global destination for financial, technology services, and fintech innovation, while Infosys inaugurated a development centre to bolster their global BFSI client support.

(With inputs from agencies.)