Narayana Murthy Lauds GIFT City's Global Aspirations
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, praising its global outlook and progress. He met with key leaders and highlighted GIFT City's potential as a hub for financial and tech services. Infosys opened a new development centre there, supporting over 1,000 employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)