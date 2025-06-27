Left Menu

Narayana Murthy Lauds GIFT City's Global Aspirations

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, praising its global outlook and progress. He met with key leaders and highlighted GIFT City's potential as a hub for financial and tech services. Infosys opened a new development centre there, supporting over 1,000 employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:50 IST
Narayana Murthy Lauds GIFT City's Global Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

N R Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, recently praised the progress and global scope of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) during his visit.

He held discussions with prominent figures, including GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray, and IFSCA Chairman K Rajaraman, highlighting the rapid advancements and the establishment of international businesses in the area.

Murthy emphasized the importance of such developments for positioning GIFT City as a premier global destination for financial, technology services, and fintech innovation, while Infosys inaugurated a development centre to bolster their global BFSI client support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025