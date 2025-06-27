Fragile Economies: The Struggle for Stability and Growth

The world's most vulnerable countries are increasingly falling behind, with escalating conflicts further exacerbating their dire conditions.

The World Bank's inaugural comprehensive report reveals that 39 countries experiencing "fragile and conflict-affected situations" have suffered economically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Despite possessing natural resources and tourism potential, these nations face systemic challenges like weak governance and crumbling infrastructure, preventing socioeconomic progress.

