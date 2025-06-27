Fragile Economies: The Struggle for Stability and Growth
Economic stagnation and increased conflict are exacerbating poverty in fragile economies. The World Bank's study highlights a significant income decline and increased conflicts in 39 countries since 2020. Despite resources and tourism potential, systemic issues like weak governance and poor infrastructure hinder progress.
The world's most vulnerable countries are increasingly falling behind, with escalating conflicts further exacerbating their dire conditions.
The World Bank's inaugural comprehensive report reveals that 39 countries experiencing "fragile and conflict-affected situations" have suffered economically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Despite possessing natural resources and tourism potential, these nations face systemic challenges like weak governance and crumbling infrastructure, preventing socioeconomic progress.
