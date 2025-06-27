Left Menu

Fragile Economies: The Struggle for Stability and Growth

Economic stagnation and increased conflict are exacerbating poverty in fragile economies. The World Bank's study highlights a significant income decline and increased conflicts in 39 countries since 2020. Despite resources and tourism potential, systemic issues like weak governance and poor infrastructure hinder progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:19 IST
Fragile Economies: The Struggle for Stability and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The world's most vulnerable countries are increasingly falling behind, with escalating conflicts further exacerbating their dire conditions.

The World Bank's inaugural comprehensive report reveals that 39 countries experiencing "fragile and conflict-affected situations" have suffered economically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Despite possessing natural resources and tourism potential, these nations face systemic challenges like weak governance and crumbling infrastructure, preventing socioeconomic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025