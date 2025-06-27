Left Menu

India Tightens Jute Import Restrictions Amid Strained Relations with Bangladesh

India has imposed import restrictions on specific jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh, allowing imports only via Nhava Sheva seaport. The move comes amid worsening diplomatic relations influenced by comments from Bangladesh’s interim government leader, Muhammad Yunus, and Bangladesh's economic alignment with Pakistan and China.

India Tightens Jute Import Restrictions Amid Strained Relations with Bangladesh
In a significant policy shift, India has banned the import of certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through all land routes, citing strained diplomatic relations as a primary cause.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced that imports would be permitted only via the Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra, effectively imposing stringent controls on goods such as jute products, flax tow, and woven fabrics.

This decision follows earlier restrictions on readymade garments and processed food. The diplomatic fallout stems from controversial remarks by Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus. Notably, India and Bangladesh's trade ties have sored dramatically due to these growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

