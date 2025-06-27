ICAO Expert Involved in Air India Crash Probe

Indian authorities have taken an unusual step by granting observer status to a UN body expert from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the investigation of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. This marks a rare instance of such international involvement, aiming to ensure transparency in the process.

The crash involved Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which was headed to London Gatwick before tragically crashing into a medical hostel complex shortly after takeoff, resulting in 270 fatalities. The crash investigation is progressing, with Indian officials coordinating closely with international bodies.

Data retrieval from the aircraft's black boxes, including the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, is underway. The AAIB has formed a multi-disciplinary investigative team following strict protocols. The involvement of ICAO underscores the serious adherence to international standards in air crash investigations.