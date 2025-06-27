US-Canada Trade Talks Halted Over Digital Services Tax Clash
President Donald Trump has suspended trade talks with Canada after the country announced plans to maintain its tax on technology firms. The tax, affecting companies like Amazon and Google, imposes a levy on Canadian user-generated revenue. Passions run high as new tariffs loom over US-Canada relations.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising development, President Donald Trump announced an immediate suspension of trade discussions with Canada, citing the country's decision to uphold its digital services tax on technology firms.
Trump described the tax as a 'direct and blatant attack on our country' in a statement shared on his social media platform, escalating tensions between the two nations.
The Canadian tax, which affects major companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta, is set to apply a 3% levy retroactively, potentially costing US corporations billions. The announcement stirs uncertainty in US-Canada trade relations, with Trump indicating new tariffs could be imposed imminently.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Canada
- digital services tax
- trade talks
- Amazon
- Meta
- tariffs
- US-Canada relations
- economy
ALSO READ
Google Fights Back: Californian Court Clash with LATAM Airlines Over Global Censorship
Google Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Air India Crash Victims
Google, LATAM Airlines, and the Battle Over Boundaries: A Legal Showdown
Google Challenges Global Video Censorship Efforts by LATAM
Meta's New Leadership: Arun Srinivas to Drive Innovation in India