US-Canada Trade Talks Halted Over Digital Services Tax Clash

In a surprising development, President Donald Trump announced an immediate suspension of trade discussions with Canada, citing the country's decision to uphold its digital services tax on technology firms.

Trump described the tax as a 'direct and blatant attack on our country' in a statement shared on his social media platform, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Canadian tax, which affects major companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta, is set to apply a 3% levy retroactively, potentially costing US corporations billions. The announcement stirs uncertainty in US-Canada trade relations, with Trump indicating new tariffs could be imposed imminently.