Empowering Elegance: Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 14 Shines

The grand finale of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 14 celebrated the empowerment and elegance of married women, featuring contestants from over 50 countries. The event, judged by notable figures, crowned winners representing elements of nature, highlighting their authenticity, talent, and commitment to community impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:27 IST
Sangita Nayak, Deepti Sharma, Bharat Bhramar, Tejal Shinde, Sandhya Bhramar, Garima Aggarwal, Sakshi Mittal. Image Credit: ANI
Gurgaon, Haryana: The 14th season of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide concluded in a grand finale at the luxurious Bahi Ajman Palace, celebrating the empowerment of married women globally. The event, renowned for honoring spirit, style, and strength, attracted contestants from over 50 countries.

This season was highlighted by a blend of cultural exchange and personal transformation, as contestants shared their stories and ambitions. Judged by a prestigious panel led by founder Bharat Bhramar, the finale was not only a pageant but a celebration of resilience and individuality.

Winners representing the elements of nature were crowned, recognizing their stage presence, authenticity, and dedication to positive community change. The event underscored the belief that every woman has the power to lead and create impact within her community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

