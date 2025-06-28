Empowering Elegance: Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 14 Shines

Gurgaon, Haryana: The 14th season of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide concluded in a grand finale at the luxurious Bahi Ajman Palace, celebrating the empowerment of married women globally. The event, renowned for honoring spirit, style, and strength, attracted contestants from over 50 countries.

This season was highlighted by a blend of cultural exchange and personal transformation, as contestants shared their stories and ambitions. Judged by a prestigious panel led by founder Bharat Bhramar, the finale was not only a pageant but a celebration of resilience and individuality.

Winners representing the elements of nature were crowned, recognizing their stage presence, authenticity, and dedication to positive community change. The event underscored the belief that every woman has the power to lead and create impact within her community.

