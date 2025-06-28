AI Summit Calls for Enhanced R&D in Industry and Academia

Experts at the 'AI for India' summit in Bengaluru have underscored the urgent need for industry and academia to intensify their research and development (R&D) efforts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The summit brought together leading voices who highlighted the pivotal role of R&D in navigating technological disruptions.

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, a professor at IIT Bombay, emphasized the challenges industries face while adapting to AI and other disruptive technologies, calling it an opportunity for concerted efforts in R&D. Meanwhile, Rishikesha Krishan, Director at IIM Bangalore, noted a shift in classroom learning, with industries increasingly questioning students on the integration of AI in business strategies.

The summit also featured discussions on AI advancements currently utilized by companies like TVS Motors, which leverage AI for manufacturing and marketing efficiencies. The event aims to foster collaboration across various sectors, paving the way for India's digital transformation through ethical research and innovation.