AI Summit Calls for Enhanced R&D in Industry and Academia

At the 'AI for India' summit in Bengaluru, experts urged increased R&D efforts in AI across industry and academia. Discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration in AI applications while showcasing cutting-edge innovations from industry leaders, startups, and academic institutions to enhance digital transformation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:34 IST
Experts at AI for India summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Experts at the 'AI for India' summit in Bengaluru have underscored the urgent need for industry and academia to intensify their research and development (R&D) efforts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The summit brought together leading voices who highlighted the pivotal role of R&D in navigating technological disruptions.

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, a professor at IIT Bombay, emphasized the challenges industries face while adapting to AI and other disruptive technologies, calling it an opportunity for concerted efforts in R&D. Meanwhile, Rishikesha Krishan, Director at IIM Bangalore, noted a shift in classroom learning, with industries increasingly questioning students on the integration of AI in business strategies.

The summit also featured discussions on AI advancements currently utilized by companies like TVS Motors, which leverage AI for manufacturing and marketing efficiencies. The event aims to foster collaboration across various sectors, paving the way for India's digital transformation through ethical research and innovation.

