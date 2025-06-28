Left Menu

Cambridge Schools' Summer Internships: Bridging Classroom and Career

Cambridge Schools in Delhi-NCR have launched an extensive summer internship program for Classes 11 and 12 students. Designed to provide hands-on industry experience, the initiative involves various sectors and aims to aid informed career choices. The program aligns with NEP 2020's emphasis on practical skills development.

Cambridge Schools Introduce Career Readiness Programs, Redefining Summer Learning. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to add a practical dimension to their educational offerings, Cambridge Schools in Delhi-NCR have successfully launched an extensive summer internship program. This initiative, catering to students in Classes 11 and 12, saw close to a hundred participants during June, offering them invaluable industry exposure beyond traditional classroom teachings.

Shalabh Sharma, Principal of Cambridge School in Greater Noida, emphasized the unique nature of the program, highlighting its role in helping students align their academic learning with their career aspirations. The internships were held in collaboration with nine diverse organizations, including sectors like job coaching, litigation, human rights, social work, and marketing.

Dr. GS Grewal from Grewal and Singh Chartered Accountants, one of the partner organizations, remarked on the growth observed in students, aligning this practical experience with NEP 2020's stress on real-world skills. Students took on various roles, engaging with tasks like research and customer servicing, while relishing hands-on experiences that linked their studies with actual work scenarios.

