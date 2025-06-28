Grand Continent Hotels Expands to Dubai: A New Era of Hospitality

Grand Continent Hotels and Resorts Ltd is poised for international expansion with its first overseas hotel set to open in Dubai. The Bengaluru-based hospitality company, under Chairman Ramesh Shiva, aims to manage 5,000 hotels by 2028, marking a formidable presence in the industry.

Following the inauguration of its 22nd property in Chennai, the company confirmed plans to launch additional hotels in India, including locations in Dwaraka, Jaipur, Ayodhya, and Gurgaon by 2026. These new hotels will cater to a broad traveler base, including corporate, leisure, and pilgrimage customers.

With around 75% of its clientele coming from the corporate sector, Grand Continent embraces a strategy to convert the Dubai property into a leased venture. As part of its wider international strategy, hotels in Sri Lanka and Dubai highlight its growing footprint.

