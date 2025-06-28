Left Menu

Unruly Passenger Causes Turbulence on Air India Flight

A male passenger on Air India flight AI454 caused a disturbance during the descent into Delhi, engaging in a loud altercation with another traveler. The cabin crew quickly managed the situation by moving the affected passenger and involving ground security upon landing for further investigation.

Updated: 28-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:23 IST
An alarming incident unraveled on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi as a male passenger visibly disrupted the peace during the journey. An altercation broke out in-flight, prompting immediate action from the cabin crew.

The situation escalated as one passenger accused another of being verbally abusive. In response, the cabin crew promptly relocated the complaining passenger to a business class seat to defuse tensions.

On arrival in Delhi, Air India acknowledged the seriousness of the altercation. The disruptive individual was immediately handed over to airport security. The airline has committed to cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

