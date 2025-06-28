Unruly Passenger Causes Turbulence on Air India Flight

An alarming incident unraveled on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi as a male passenger visibly disrupted the peace during the journey. An altercation broke out in-flight, prompting immediate action from the cabin crew.

The situation escalated as one passenger accused another of being verbally abusive. In response, the cabin crew promptly relocated the complaining passenger to a business class seat to defuse tensions.

On arrival in Delhi, Air India acknowledged the seriousness of the altercation. The disruptive individual was immediately handed over to airport security. The airline has committed to cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)