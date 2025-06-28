Grand Continent Hotels Expands Globally with First Dubai Hotel

Grand Continent Hotels and Resorts Ltd is making its first foray into the international market with a new hotel in Dubai, a company official announced on Saturday. The Bengaluru-based hospitality service provider plans to open four additional hotels within India, aiming for a total capacity of 5,000 rooms by 2028.

Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Shiva unveiled the Dubai project, a 125-room facility, marking the company's initial step overseas. The hotel is scheduled to open in three months and will become a 'leased property' thereafter, aligning with the firm's strategic approach. Shiva, a veteran in the industry, recently inaugurated the 72-room 'Grand Continent Premiere T Nagar' in Chennai, featuring amenities that cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Future expansions include properties in Dwaraka, Jaipur, Ayodhya, and Gurgaon, set to launch between 2025 and 2026. The company currently manages over 1,000 rooms across 21 properties in 10 Indian cities, primarily serving the corporate segment, with additional clients from leisure and pilgrimage tourism sectors.

