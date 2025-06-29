Left Menu

Wendt India's Strategic Growth in Super Abrasives amid Global Challenges

Wendt (India) Ltd, a manufacturer of abrasive and precision components, is focusing on product development, customer acquisition, and price corrections to boost business growth. The Murugappa Group company recorded significant sales growth in its Super Abrasive segment, especially domestically, and is engaging overseas distributors for further expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:05 IST
Wendt (India) Ltd, an esteemed player in the abrasive and precision components industry, is doubling down on strategic initiatives including product development and new customer acquisition. This effort aims at stimulating business growth, the company revealed on Sunday.

Part of the Murugappa Group, Wendt India is setting its sights on entering overseas markets with industry-specific distributors in sectors like automobile and steel, amid a 7% rise in Super Abrasive business sales reported in its annual account.

Sales for domestic Super Abrasives climbed 9%, marking the highest ever in that division, driven by industries such as auto-ancillaries and engineering. While exports saw a slight rise, machine tools sales declined, a result attributed to order deferrals in challenging economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

