EIB and CaixaBank Partner on €900M Boost for Spanish SMEs and Agriculture

In a significant step to enhance access to finance for Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and CaixaBank have signed a landmark €450 million risk-sharing guarantee agreement. The move will facilitate up to €900 million in new lending aimed at fostering innovation, supporting the green and digital transition, and bolstering regional cohesion across Spain.

Supporting SMEs Through Strategic Risk Sharing

The guarantee agreement allows CaixaBank to reduce the capital requirements and credit risks associated with lending to smaller companies and mid-caps. In practice, this will unlock up to €900 million in fresh credit, designed to meet the liquidity and working capital needs of businesses while encouraging long-term investment in sustainable growth.

The EIB’s risk-sharing mechanism plays a catalytic role in enhancing credit flows to smaller enterprises—often seen as high-risk by traditional banking standards—by acting as a partial guarantor on the loans. This financial instrument is part of the EIB’s broader strategy to stimulate private sector investment and reduce barriers to financing in the post-pandemic economic landscape.

€180 Million Dedicated to Agriculture and Rural Development

Notably, €180 million of the total lending pool will be earmarked specifically for SMEs and mid-caps in the agricultural sector, aligning with the EIB’s commitment to sustainable farming, rural modernization, and territorial cohesion. These funds are expected to help farmers and agri-businesses invest in environmentally friendly practices, digital transformation, and resilient food supply systems.

This targeted allocation will support:

Modern irrigation and water-saving systems

Precision agriculture technologies

Renewable energy in farming operations

Expansion and modernization of rural infrastructure

Job creation in underdeveloped regions

By backing agricultural modernization, the operation supports food security, climate resilience, and the long-term viability of rural economies—key goals in both the EIB’s Strategic Roadmap 2024–2027 and the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

Aligning with the EIB’s 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap

The partnership directly contributes to several of the eight strategic priorities set out in the EIB Group’s current roadmap, including:

Sustainable agriculture and the bioeconomy

Innovation and digitalisation

Green transition and climate adaptation

Social and territorial cohesion

These goals underline the EIB’s ongoing efforts to ensure that access to finance does not remain a bottleneck for ambitious small and mid-sized firms, particularly in strategic economic sectors such as agri-tech and green innovation.

A Shared Vision for Innovation and Cohesion

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, responsible for the Bank’s operations in Spain, hailed the agreement as "a powerful example of how innovative financial solutions can directly support SMEs, which are the backbone of the Spanish economy."

He added, “This partnership with CaixaBank reflects our shared vision of promoting inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and digital competitiveness. By working together, we are unlocking new financing for thousands of companies who drive innovation, job creation, and regional development.”

CaixaBank, one of Spain’s largest and most socially committed financial institutions, brings extensive reach into local markets and a strong commitment to sustainability. Through this collaboration, the bank will be able to significantly scale up its support to SMEs at a critical time.

A Broader Commitment to European Economic Recovery

This transaction is part of a broader EIB effort to use risk-sharing financial instruments to mobilize private investment, particularly in Europe’s most vulnerable regions. Since the start of the COVID-19 recovery, the EIB has ramped up partnerships with national banks, development institutions, and commercial lenders to ensure that capital reaches the most critical segments of the economy.

Over the last decade, the EIB Group has consistently ranked among the leading providers of SME financing across Europe. Its financing tools have enabled small companies to weather economic turbulence, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and expand their operations both locally and globally.

Looking Ahead

With this agreement, tens of thousands of Spanish SMEs and mid-caps are set to benefit from better access to affordable financing tailored to support transformation, innovation, and climate-resilient growth.

This deal underscores the transformative potential of public-private partnerships when underpinned by smart financial engineering and strategic vision.