India Poised for Economic Growth as Tariff Policies Shift

India could become a major global manufacturing base due to lower tariffs compared to other Asia Pacific nations, according to Moody's Ratings. Ongoing negotiations and trade agreements, despite US tariff policies, may aid India's economic development and attract investment, though challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's potential to evolve into a global manufacturing hub is being bolstered by lower tariff exposure compared to its Asia Pacific counterparts, according to Moody's Ratings. This economic advantage could substantially increase investment as India looks to establish itself as a key player in global trade.

Moody's outlook for Asia Pacific sovereigns highlights the challenges faced by tariff-dependent economies like Vietnam and Cambodia. However, ongoing trade negotiations and agreements, such as those with the UK and EU, may enable India to capitalize on this tariff-driven shift.

The strategic moves come amid complex negotiations between India and the US, as both nations unlock potentially lucrative market access and tariff exemptions. Amidst the challenges, stakeholders are eyeing the outcome eagerly amidst an uncertain global trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

