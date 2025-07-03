Surging Futures: Jobs Report Fuels Market Optimism

U.S. stock index futures saw significant gains following the release of a better-than-anticipated June jobs report, which has calmed fears related to labor market stability amid ongoing uncertainties about U.S. trade policies.

The Labor Department revealed that the U.S. economy welcomed 147,000 new jobs in June, surpassing economists' predictions of an increase of 110,000.

The unemployment rate was noted at 4.1%, compared to the anticipated 4.3%, with average earnings recording a modest rise of 0.2%, slightly below the expected 0.3% growth.

