Dutch court bans KLM ground crews strike, ANP reports

A Dutch court on Friday banned a strike by airline KLM's ground crew at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport announced for next Wednesday, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

It is the second time in two weeks a court has forbidden a strike by the ground crew, who are demanding higher wages from the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM.

