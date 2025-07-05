Left Menu

Implications of GM Feed Imports on India's Agri Exports: A GTRI Perspective

GTRI warns that allowing genetically modified (GM) farm products from the US under a new trade pact could impact India's agricultural exports to the EU due to potential cross-contamination and the EU's strict GM regulations. This risks eroding India's GMO-free image in sectors like rice, tea, and organic foods.

Implications of GM Feed Imports on India's Agri Exports: A GTRI Perspective
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has issued a caution regarding the import of genetically modified (GM) farm products from the United States, highlighting potential repercussions for India's agricultural exports. The think tank expressed concerns that such imports may affect exports to regions like the European Union (EU), which has stringent GM labeling requirements.

With negotiations between India and the US ongoing for an interim trade pact, GTRI emphasized the risk of cross-contamination due to India's fragmented agri-logistics. Ajay Srivastava, GTRI Founder, pointed out that this could lead to shipment rejections, increased testing costs, and damage to India's GMO-free reputation, particularly in sensitive sectors.

This warning comes as the EU maintains strong consumer resistance to GM-linked products, even though GM feed is technically allowed. The issue is compounded by the lack of robust traceability and labeling systems, which could harm India's export competitiveness in vital markets.

