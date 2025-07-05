Historic Chola Empire Comes to Life in New Australian-Indian Film Venture
Friday Talkies Motion Picture Pty Ltd announces a groundbreaking historical socio-fantasy film on the Chola Empire's maritime expeditions. Directed by Dru Brown with screenplay by Ashish Reddy Katta, the film promises a captivating narrative and diverse performances, featuring Ankita Kukreti and Aaron Fa'Aoso.
Friday Talkies Motion Picture Pty Ltd has embarked on its most ambitious project yet: a historical socio-fantasy film exploring the legendary maritime journeys of the Chola Empire. This unique venture will visualize a forgotten Chola ship's mysterious arrival in Australia's Cape York Peninsula, creating a thrilling narrative of ancient connections.
The film, spanning a timeline from the 12th to the 17th centuries, marks Friday Talkies' premiere Indian-Australian collaboration. This effort follows their successes with earlier films such as Operation Gold Fish and Double or Nothing. Screenwriter Ashish Reddy Katta brings a detailed and imaginative script, ensuring a captivating blend of history and fantasy.
Award-winning filmmaker Dru Brown joins as co-director, adding an indie cinema flavor to the production. The casting of emerging Mumbai actress Ankita Kukreti highlights Friday Talkies' commitment to fostering new talent. Acclaimed actor Aaron Fa'Aoso joins the cast, bringing Indigenous storytelling depth to this grand cinematic saga.
