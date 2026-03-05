Farooq Abdullah Condemns US-Israel Actions on Iran

In a strong condemnation, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah criticized the US-Israel military actions against Iran, asserting that no country should impose its will over another sovereign nation.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah emphasized that the Indian government must clarify its stance on the volatile conflict between Iran and Israel. He warned that such international tensions could potentially lead to a global conflict, including the possibility of a Third World War.

Amidst growing unrest in Kashmir due to the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Abdullah urged that protests remain peaceful, reflecting the collective yet disciplined concern of the Muslim community.

