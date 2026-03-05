U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalates with Global Ramifications

In a dramatic escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict, Iran launched missiles at Israel on Thursday, compelling millions to seek shelter as the warfare entered its sixth day. This comes shortly after efforts to curtail the U.S. air campaign were thwarted in Washington.

Republican senators effectively blocked a motion that sought congressional authorization for military action, thereby keeping President Donald Trump's executive powers largely unchecked. A series of military confrontations has broadened the conflict, drawing in nations like Turkey following NATO's interception of an Iranian missile.

The war is significantly disrupting global oil trade via the Strait of Hormuz, with more than 200 vessels in limbo. Both U.S. and global economic stability are at risk, as articulated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Meanwhile, succession dynamics unfold in Iran as Mojtaba Khamenei is poised to become a leading contender following his father's death.