Tragedy in Latur: Domestic Quarrel Turns Fatal

In Latur district of Maharashtra, police have arrested a woman following the unfortunate death of her 49-year-old husband during an evening domestic dispute, authorities announced Thursday.

Known for his heavy reliance on alcohol, Sikandar Sidram Rathod allegedly engaged in frequent arguments with his wife, Kamalbai, over his drinking habits. On Tuesday evening, Sikandar reportedly returned home inebriated and a scuffle ensued.

The altercation took a tragic turn when Sikandar fell and injured his head. He was also reportedly punched in the chest, rendering him unconscious. Kamalbai rushed Sikandar to Latur's Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have charged Kamalbai with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita while an investigation continues.