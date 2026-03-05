Left Menu

China Stakes Future on High-Tech Revolution Amid Global Tensions

China is enhancing investments in high-tech industries to bolster national security amidst geopolitical tensions with the U.S. Despite economic challenges, Beijing aims to drive development through technological breakthroughs, underscoring its commitment to innovation and industrial upgrading in its latest five-year plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China underscored its determination to deepen investment in high-tech sectors and scientific innovation at its annual parliament meeting, viewing these as critical to national security amid escalating tensions with the U.S.

Premier Li Qiang acknowledged challenges like an imbalance between supply and demand and high local government debt, while announcing a 7% increase in the defense budget and research spending.

Targeting a 4.5%-5% growth rate, China plans to prioritize technological advancements over consumption, striving to maintain its economic edge through innovation as outlined in its 15th five-year plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

