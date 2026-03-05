China Stakes Future on High-Tech Revolution Amid Global Tensions

China underscored its determination to deepen investment in high-tech sectors and scientific innovation at its annual parliament meeting, viewing these as critical to national security amid escalating tensions with the U.S.

Premier Li Qiang acknowledged challenges like an imbalance between supply and demand and high local government debt, while announcing a 7% increase in the defense budget and research spending.

Targeting a 4.5%-5% growth rate, China plans to prioritize technological advancements over consumption, striving to maintain its economic edge through innovation as outlined in its 15th five-year plan.

