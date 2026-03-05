U.S. Evacuation Efforts Amidst Middle East Conflict

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. State Department has initiated charter flights to evacuate American citizens, with the first flight announced on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to arrange additional flights to various locations across the region.

Since February 28, more than 17,500 U.S. citizens have been safely transported back to America, including approximately 8,500 on Tuesday alone. This movement follows initial military actions by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran.

The State Department has urged Americans in 14 Middle Eastern countries to utilize commercial transportation and head to safer grounds as global air travel faces disruptions caused by the conflict. The department is working with nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan to assist in the logistical coordination amidst rising criticism over evacuation planning.

