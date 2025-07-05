Ensuring Safety: The Crackdown on Sub-Standard Helmet Manufacturers

The Centre is tightening its grip on manufacturers and retailers who sell sub-standard helmets, emphasizing the need for BIS-certified protection for two-wheeler riders across the country.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), is pushing for strict enforcement, given the safety compromise posed by uncertified helmets.

With ongoing surveillance and campaign engagement with local authorities, efforts continue to uphold compliance and reduce fatalities from road accidents involving non-compliant helmets.

(With inputs from agencies.)