Ensuring Safety: The Crackdown on Sub-Standard Helmet Manufacturers

The Centre urges strict action against manufacturers and retailers selling sub-standard helmets to protect two-wheeler riders. Only BIS-certified helmets should be used as mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Regular surveillance ensures compliance. A nationwide campaign targets manufacturers selling non-compliant helmets under expired licenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is tightening its grip on manufacturers and retailers who sell sub-standard helmets, emphasizing the need for BIS-certified protection for two-wheeler riders across the country.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), is pushing for strict enforcement, given the safety compromise posed by uncertified helmets.

With ongoing surveillance and campaign engagement with local authorities, efforts continue to uphold compliance and reduce fatalities from road accidents involving non-compliant helmets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

