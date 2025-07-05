Historic India-Vietnam Film 'Love in Vietnam' Premieres at DANAFF 2025

In a landmark event for cross-border cinema, the film 'Love in Vietnam' premiered at the Ariyana Convention Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam. Hosted by Furama Resorts, the event was part of the esteemed Danang Asian Film Festival, marking a historic collaboration between Indian and Vietnamese film industries.

The glittering premiere witnessed the attendance of lead actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan, with Director Rahat Kazmi and producers walking the red carpet alongside notable guests. Celebrated for its intent to deepen cultural ties, the film is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing tourism and trade between India and Vietnam.

Produced and directed by a team of acclaimed filmmakers, 'Love in Vietnam' features a diverse ensemble cast from both countries. The romantic narrative, unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival last year, will see a worldwide theatrical release later this year by Reliance Entertainment.

