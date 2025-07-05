India's Non-GMO Soybean Push: Meeting EU's Deforestation-Free Standards

India is making significant strides to adhere to the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which mandates comprehensive traceability and zero-deforestation sourcing for agricultural commodities such as soybeans. This regulation, effective from June 2023, with compliance expected by the end of 2024, will influence global trade dynamics.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, India produced around 113 lakh metric tons (11.3 million MT) of soybeans. With a rising demand for traceable and deforestation-free Non-GMO soybeans, particularly from European markets, India is strategically leveraging its position as a major supplier. Unlike major producers like Brazil and the USA, where GMO crops are prevalent, India's Non-GMO soy cultivation provides a competitive edge in the EU market, which seeks sustainable and clean-label sources.

The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) is collaborating with TRST01, a leader in sustainability technology, to assist exporters and farmers in adhering to EUDR mandates efficiently and economically. Key features of TRST01's EUDR solution include geo-mapping of cultivation areas, digital traceability from farms to ports, blockchain records for audits, and automated creation of GeoJSON files and Due Diligence Statements. SOPA and TRST01 aim to position India as a Non-GMO soy export leader by ensuring traceability and certification for over 10 lakh metric tons in upcoming export cycles, focusing efforts in major soy-producing regions: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

