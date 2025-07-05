Hindustan Copper's Underground Leap: Paving the Path for India's Copper Renaissance

In a landmark shift for India's mining industry, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) successfully transitioned its Malanjkhand mine to fully underground operations. The announcement, made by Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh, marks a significant step in the company's roadmap for enhanced copper production.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Malanjkhand's copper production will come entirely from underground operations, currently yielding around 4 million tonnes. HCL plans to escalate this output to nearly 12 million tonnes over the next six years, targeting the surging domestic demand driven by the sectors of artificial intelligence and data centers.

Furthering its strategic ambitions, HCL has forged a partnership with Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper giant, to bolster its deep exploration capabilities and operational standards. This collaboration aims to explore copper deposits beyond depths of one kilometer and tackle technical mining challenges. The partnership launch will complement India's overarching vision for its industrial growth by 2047.