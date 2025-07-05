Left Menu

Hindustan Copper's Underground Leap: Paving the Path for India's Copper Renaissance

Hindustan Copper Limited shifts its Malanjkhand operations fully underground, aiming to double copper production within six years. A strategic partnership with Chile's Codelco seeks to enhance capabilities for India's growing copper demand fueled by AI and data centers. The transformation aligns with India's vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark shift for India's mining industry, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) successfully transitioned its Malanjkhand mine to fully underground operations. The announcement, made by Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh, marks a significant step in the company's roadmap for enhanced copper production.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Malanjkhand's copper production will come entirely from underground operations, currently yielding around 4 million tonnes. HCL plans to escalate this output to nearly 12 million tonnes over the next six years, targeting the surging domestic demand driven by the sectors of artificial intelligence and data centers.

Furthering its strategic ambitions, HCL has forged a partnership with Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper giant, to bolster its deep exploration capabilities and operational standards. This collaboration aims to explore copper deposits beyond depths of one kilometer and tackle technical mining challenges. The partnership launch will complement India's overarching vision for its industrial growth by 2047.

