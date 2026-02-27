Left Menu

Activists Rally Against AI Data Centers: A Clash of Technology and Environment

Activists in the UK are mobilizing against the rapid expansion of data centers to meet AI demands, citing negative impacts on communities and the environment. The protests, led by Global Action Plan, criticize tech giants for jeopardizing UK climate goals with energy-intensive data centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 05:33 IST
Activists Rally Against AI Data Centers: A Clash of Technology and Environment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Environmental activists are taking to the streets of Britain to protest against the expansion of data centres driven by rising demand from artificial intelligence sectors. These demonstrations, organized by the environmental charity Global Action Plan, are part of an intensifying global pushback against these environmentally taxing facilities.

Global Action Plan's Head of Campaigns, Oliver Hayes, has publicly denounced the unchecked construction of hyperscale AI data centres, arguing they threaten the UK's climate targets. A notable event, the 'March Against The Machines', is set to start outside the offices of OpenAI, highlighting public concern over the environmental costs of tech expansion.

This technological growth has led to tech companies investing heavily in power infrastructure, as AI's demand for energy soars. Local communities, supported by groups like Friends of the Earth, are calling for a pause on data centre development to address environmental and community impact, demanding a comprehensive and public discourse on these projects.

TRENDING

1
OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

 Global
2
Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

 Global
3
Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

 Global
4
Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026