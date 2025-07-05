Left Menu

Adani Ports Leads the Way with World's First Steel Slag Road at Hazira Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. unveils the world's first steel slag road at Hazira Port, illustrating a major advancement in sustainable infrastructure. Constructed using processed steel slag aggregates, this 1.1-kilometer project demonstrates a commitment to eco-friendly development and positions India at the forefront of circular economy innovation.

Updated: 05-07-2025 17:39 IST
An Adani port (Image: APSEZ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advance for sustainable infrastructure, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has inaugurated what is being hailed as the world's first steel slag road at a port, marking a milestone in eco-conscious development. This 1.1-kilometer roadway at Hazira Port connects the Multi-Purpose Berth (MPB-1) to the coal yard, employing processed steel slag aggregates, a by-product from steel manufacturing, to showcase how industrial waste can be reinvented into robust infrastructure.

Developed during Phase-II of the Bulk & General Cargo Terminal (BGCT) expansion, the road came to fruition through collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the Union Ministry of Science & Technology. The road's flexible pavement design, crafted by CSIR-CRRI, boosts load-bearing capacity and longevity while reducing costs and environmental impacts. This project is a testament to the Waste to Wealth mission and underlines APSEZ's dedication to sustainable port development.

The road opening was officiated at Hazira Port by Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, with notable figures such as Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General of CSIR, and Dr. Manoranjan Parida, Director of CSIR-CRRI, in attendance. This development marks India's third steel slag road and the first globally at a port, putting the nation and APSEZ at the vanguard of sustainable maritime infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

